Dispatches from Clown World: Episode 113

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Dispatches from Clown World is back! (though that is not nearly my biggest podcast news of the day…also we recorded this a couple of days ago when I couldn’t say yet.) We have a new host and are still working out some kinks, but the hope is that the sound quality will be much better. Antoine is a musician and has recording software, and while we hope to continue to improve, the file is 3x as big as when Alexis and I did it, which has to be worth something.

Anyway, we discuss the defeat of Thomas Massie, his career, his opponent, Trump’s huge influence, and of course the $30~ million in Israeli money that was rained down on this obscure House district. Did AIPAC and the other Israel-Firsters over extend themselves? Is there a future for gadflies in Congress?

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In other topics, I stupidly did not bring my list home with me despite that I always use it to write this. I am not in the mood for filling out links no one will follow, but based on the episode transcript, it seems we have: Gabbard out, LPNH decertified, Starmer’s a gooner, save the red squirrels, a few glasses of wine ruined my life, and dog shoots woman (I got this wrong, it was not her own dog, it was a woman in the next car over.)

Our Meeting of the Week is Hunter Biden and Candace Owens

In Clown World History: It has been six years since George Floyd’s death sparked mostly peaceful riots.

Thank you for listening. You can find Brad on twitter.

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