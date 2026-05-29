The Wayward Rabbler

The Wayward Rabbler

The Wayward Rabbler
Dispatches from Clown World
Dispatches from Clown World: Episode 113
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Dispatches from Clown World: Episode 113

A Massie-ve Defeat
Brad Pearce's avatar
Antoine Calhoun's avatar
Brad Pearce and Antoine Calhoun
May 29, 2026

Free for the first 48 hours

Dispatches from Clown World is back! (though that is not nearly my biggest podcast news of the day…also we recorded this a couple of days ago when I couldn’t say yet.) We have a new host and are still working out some kinks, but the hope is that the sound quality will be much better. Antoine is a musician and has recording software, and while we hope to continue to improve, the file is 3x as big as when Alexis and I did it, which has to be worth something.

Anyway, we discuss the defeat of Thomas Massie, his career, his opponent, Trump’s huge influence, and of course the $30~ million in Israeli money that was rained down on this obscure House district. Did AIPAC and the other Israel-Firsters over extend themselves? Is there a future for gadflies in Congress?

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In other topics, I stupidly did not bring my list home with me despite that I always use it to write this. I am not in the mood for filling out links no one will follow, but based on the episode transcript, it seems we have: Gabbard out, LPNH decertified, Starmer’s a gooner, save the red squirrels, a few glasses of wine ruined my life, and dog shoots woman (I got this wrong, it was not her own dog, it was a woman in the next car over.)

Our Meeting of the Week is Hunter Biden and Candace Owens

In Clown World History: It has been six years since George Floyd’s death sparked mostly peaceful riots.

Thank you for listening. You can find Brad on twitter.

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