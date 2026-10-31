Dispatches from Clown World: Episode 122

Free for the first 48 hours

This week on Dispatches from Clown World it is gay Trump! What is going on with this guy? My theory is that he has finally reached a level of dementia where he no longer remembers to suppress his gay thoughts. Either way it is very strange.

Note: I made not one, but two substantial errors in this podcast. Firstly, I somewhat conflated Intel and Nvidia, it is Intel that suffered the enormous drop, but Nvidia that was the most valuable company in the world (it did just fall back below Apple.) Nevertheless, Intel is a huge company to lose that much in a day. Secondly, I said Joel Webbon when I meant Joel Berry. Joel Webbon is the cut-rate Matt Walsh who is very much on the other side of the Boomer Ziocons.

In other topics we have: Vivek’s Amy ad, Bolsonaro flees, John Miller standoff, expats in Europe, 200 greatest rock songs, the Muslim dog comment, gambling helpline director, and the 6 billion Binance heist.

For Loony Lady Legislators we have the Ilhan Omar saga, continued.

In Clown World History, in 1995 Quebec barely voted to stay part of Canada, and we discuss how it is that such enormous issues end up evenly split.

As was announced, we will be reading War with the Newts by Karel Capek starting the next episode in mid-November, though between now and then we are going to have a meeting about the future of the podcast. Feedback is welcome!

Leave a comment

That is all for this episode. As always, you can find Brad on Twitter @WaywardRabbler

Share