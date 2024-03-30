“It was Rome’s greatest good fortune that its kings quickly became corrupt, so that they were driven out, and long before their corruption had passed into the heart of the city; this lack of corruption was the reason why the countless disturbances that took place in Rome never caused any harm, but rather, benefited the republic, given that those men had good aims.” - Machiavelli [Discourses, I.17]

Senegal’s outgoing President Macky Sall [center] flanked by opposition leader Ousmane Sonko [left] and President-Elect Bassirou Diomaye Faye [right.] Both men were imprisoned until an amnesty less than two weeks before the election.

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On Sunday, March 24th the West African nation of Senegal held its Presidential election. Senegal, long seen as a bastion of peace, stability, and democratic governance in West Africa, had suffered under three years of violent instability primarily relating to a conflict between incumbent President Macky Sall and opposition leader Ousmane Sonko. This period of troub…