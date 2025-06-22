The Wayward Rabbler

Sharat Prabhakar
3d

Great essay Brad. My father and his contemporaries were visiting Dubai in the 20th century as part of the shipping industry from the 60s to the 90s some of their war stories are James Bond scenes.

The investment strategy particular in agriculture which you wrote about that is under reported especially the big one the acquisition of the Louis Dreyfus stake is vertical integration. Farm to table which is incredible for a water stressed state. The majority shareholder of LD iirc is a widow of one of the family descendants who managed to obtain control in a family power struggle. Her selling a large stake to ADQ indicates she's not worried over management control. Few could have pulled that deal off. In the past it was Jaoanese Kiretsu acting as silent partners.

You wrote quite in detail about their African investmebts. What i was surprised to learn is the UAE is now the biggest investor in Africa. Given how much is written about PRC investments in Africa UAE investment flies under the radar.

The only thing the essay missed is Emirates Airlines. DBX airport has become a super connector for Europe and the subcontinent which is impressive. European Travellers to Asia transit through DBX whilst subcontinental travelers to Europe and North America transit through DBX too. Anyone wishing to fly to destinations in Africa will probably need to fly emirates via DBX.

The only quibble is UAE more of a slavery society in comparison to other city states or London. Otherwise great read, learned quite a bit from it.

https://aeon.co/essays/are-the-persian-gulf-city-states-slave-societies

Collin
3d

Having previously spent a great deal of time with people from Saudi Arabia I often imagined how strange it must be to grow up in a modern petrostate when your grandparents grew up in tents in the desert. Really wish I had visited when I had more contacts in the region.

