“One should bear in mind that there is nothing more difficult to execute, nor more dubious of success, nor more dangerous to administer, than to introduce new political orders. For the one who introduces them has as his enemies all those who profit from the old order, and he has only lukewarm defenders in all those who might profit from the new order.”
- Machiavelli [The Prince, VI]
The Wayward Rabbler is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Introduction: Two Paths for a Nation on Two Continents
The first round of the Turkish Presidential and parliamentary elections are on Sunday, May 14th, Erdogan having chosen to call early elections instead of holding them at the previously scheduled time in June. The main candidates are Turkiye’s long-time leader President Recep Erdogan of the Justice and Development Party [AKP] and Kemal Kilicdaroglu of the of the Republican People’s Party [CHP] who is representing a c…