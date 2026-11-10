Dispatches from Clown World: Episode 123

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It is our mid-term special! The “Bluenami” was more severe than almost anyone anticipated. Trump’s legacy is in tatters. My own district shifted 19 points in a rematch. Is the public mad about tariffs? Immigration enforcement? The ceasefire? No, it’s the war, stupid! JD Vance immediately claimed to have known everything was wrong but to have done nothing to stop it, Little Marco probably wants to sit 2028 out. Do the Republicans have anyone left but DeSantis? Further, will the Democrats really give us Woke 2.0? One hopes they realize that the public hating stifling social environment they created for over a decade is NOT one of the things voters repudiated!

This is our only main topic, but in Loony Lady Legislators we have Lauren Boebert: In Memoriam. It is with great sadness that we here at Dispatches from Clown World say goodbye to America’s sexiest and sluttiest Congresswoman. And yet, there is hope. While still denying her loss, she has promised to have a political future:

For Clown World History: We have the notorious 2020 episode of Rudy Giuliani at Four Seasons Total Landscaping:

As was said, this podcast is going back to weekly and adding a literature section! Please consider a paid subscription or donating to Ko-Fi, as it is hard for me to put the time in if it doesn’t pay. Thank you! Ko-Fi Donation

This week we have our first installment of Clown World Literature, a new section where we discuss texts that expose the absurdity of the world in which we live. We started with the novel War with the Newts by Karel Capek, the story of humanoid newts that are discovered in Indonesia and lead to something of an apocalypse. It is quite funny and insightful, and in many ways a satire of everything.

It must be said that in our first attempt we somewhat clumsily went over the plot. In the future, we will try to spend only 5-10 minutes on summary and then both have a series of discussion questions about better themes. We both have fairly substantial formal training in this sort of thing and can certainly do better than a long summary. We welcome feedback about what would make this, or any other aspect of the podcast work better.

We will try to make the reading fairly easy on listeners while not making it a requirement to enjoy the discussion. Our next book, starting in two weeks (one more week of Newts) with be Pale Dread by A.G. Doran, a new novel about life in the State Department at the beginning of the first Trump Administration. As I said, I will try to give some priority to writers and publishers who meaningfully benefit from book sales, particularly given the dearth of quality literature written by men that everyone is always talking about, though that won’t stop us from doing ancient texts as well!

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Thank you for listening! As always you can find Brad on Twitter @Waywardrabbler