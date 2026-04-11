Dispatches from Clown World: Episode 111

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This week on Dispatches from Clown World I present my novel foreign policy idea: the Sane Man Theory. In contrast to Donald Trump’s Mad Man Theory (or reality, it would seem,) the Sane Man Theory is where a political leader tries to behave reasonably so that others think he is a rational individual who can be reasoned with. If America’s adversaries are anywhere near as crazy as our government claims, they are must be masters of this technique.

It was, as ever, a big two weeks in Clown World. In other topics we have: Trump’s Easter Bunny, Bondi fired, KBJ on Japan, space diversity, social media settlement, MMIWG2SLBTQQIA+, retarded German whale, the chimp civil war, and Bardella & the Italian Princess.

Also I just realized I forgot the Kristi Noem’s crossdressing husband story, I apologize!

For Alexis’s True Crime Corridor we have the Sailing Hookers murder, which is relatively less interesting than it sounds.

Our Meeting of the Week is Elbridge Colby at the Vatican.

In Clown World History, today in 1864 Maximilian Hapsburg was crowned as the Emperor of Mexico.

Please consider ordering Alp nicotine pouches from our affiliate link! (Also, this “callout block” is a brand new type of quote on substack. I suppose for this exact purpose.)

That is all for this week, thank you for listening! As always, you can find Brad on Twitter @WaywardRabbler and Alexis @LaissezLexi.

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