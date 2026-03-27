Dispatches from Clown World: Episode 110

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This week on Dispatches from Clown World we have some good news: Cigarettes are Back! After a lifetime of endless scolding, browbeating, and propaganda, it seems that, as per the New York Post, smoking is fashionable again. Hollywood parties now offer cigarette platters for guests. More people admit to smoking occasionally and are willing to be seen and photographed doing it. But will any policies be rolled back? Is it actually the end for the anti-smokers? We can only hope.

We have plenty of other great topics: Newt’s nukes, Onlyfans CEO dead, Loomer’s journey to India, Taylor Lorenz on Cuba, the Daily Stormer closing, Secret Service Agent shoots self, Bill Cosby’s $60 million settlement, and the virgin husband.

For Alexis’s True Crime Corridor, we have the quadruple amputee cornhole champion accused of murder.

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Our Meeting of the Week is CPAC, which it does not seem is going well.

In Clown World History, it has been 29 years since the Heaven’s Gate suicide.

That is all. As always, you can find Brad on Twitter @WaywardRabbler and Alexis @LaissezLexi.

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