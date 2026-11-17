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This week on Dispatches from Clown World: the Great AGI Filter! Last week there was a massive Microsoft outage, followed by the FAA air control system going down the next day leading to the largest grounding since 9/11. In both cases they say it isn’t related to AI, but why should we believe them? Microsoft’s explanation was nonsense that appears they never discovered the core problem, while the FAA was actively working on an AI upgrade! It increasingly seems to be the case that in a mirror of the theory on why aliens have never arrived, that before we reach “artificial general intelligence,” the earlier versions will break the internet entirely.

In other Clown World topics we have: Russel Brand convicted, “Iran” fridge hack, trans sports initiative challenged, Jensen Huang resigns, Spanish Fed, MMA fight in UAE (they weren’t technically there for a UFC event, it was something called Real American Freestyle,) and traded husband for pig.

In Loony Lady Legislators, we have Sara Jacobs’ Period

In Clown World History, in November of 2018 the CIA claimed that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia murdered Jamal Khashoggi. (I’m not saying they didn’t, it’s just the anniversary of the CIA saying that, his murder was in October.)

Trying to have a sponsor for this podcast has not so far worked out, but you could nevertheless make a one time donation! Ko-Fi Donation

In Clown World Literature we are finishing War with the Newts. This novel really is incredible in its prescience, though as we have said, the author did have robots on the mind, but also Nazis and a variety of other things going on. Regardless, it exactly applies to modern discourse about AI to such an extent that it would be heavy handed and perhaps even trite if it came out now. We hope you will stay for the second half of the show and consider reading the book if you have not already.

Again, for next week, we are starting Pale Dread by AG Doran, a new comic novel about life in the State Department in the early Trump Administration.

Thank you for joining us. As ever, you can find Brad on Twitter @Waywardrabbler

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