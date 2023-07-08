“This year also saw the beginning of the censorship, that important magistracy which from a trivial origin subsequently grew to exercise jurisdiction over the whole range of our social proprieties.” - Livy [IV.8]

Federal Judge Terry A. Doughty, this weeks hero

A Note to Readers: I was determined to take this week off from writing, but then decided I must discuss this great news in a timely fashion, as it relates to topics I frequently cover. I suppose I will be taking off the next week where there is nothing I am compelled to write about, but I won’t be flooding your inbox with another notice.

On the 4th of July, 2023, we got some rare good news: Federal District Court Judge Terry Doughty issued an injunction in the case Missouri v. Biden, where the Attorneys General of Missouri and Louisiana sued the Biden Administration alleging that they had unla…