“It must be taken as absolutely true that a corrupt city living under a prince can never regain its liberty, even if a prince and his entire family are done away with, indeed, even if one prince does away with the other, and without the creation of a new ruler, the city will never be at rest until the goodness of a single man, along with his exceptional ability, keeps it free.” - Machiavelli [Discourses, I.17]

Chad’s ruler Mahamat Deby rides in a parade. You have to admit, this regime has some serious style. [Photo: Denis Sassou Gueipeur, AFP]

The “transitional” government of the Sahelian nation of Chad is holding a referendum on Sunday, the 17th, which it claims is part of a process to move towards holding elections in 2024 and return to democratic government. The vote is on a new constitution which keeps the country fundamentally the same, though…