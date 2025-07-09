Free for the first 48 hours

This week on Dispatches from Clown World: Grok Gone Wild! Yesterday, they changed the code of Twitter’s AI, Grok, so that it would say things that were not politically correct as long as they were well attested and it instantly became MechaHitler and began fantasizing about raping Will Stancil. It provided us one of the funniest days in Twitter history, though of course also a stark warning about the dangers of AI. We read some of the more notable responses people got out of Grok, as well as discussing what this means for the future of AI. As of now, our boy has been lobotomized and there is a censorship device in place. We can be sure that Grok4 will be programmed to love Israel.

It was, as ever, a busy week in Clown World. We have Musk’s “America Party,” Epstein killed himself and didn’t have a client list, Francesca Albanese sanctioned [she is apparently Italian, by the way,] Biden’s doctor pleads the Fifth, anti-gringo protests in Mexico City, and the Idaho mannequin.

This mannequin looks like a total “would”

Alexis took a break from the conspiracies and crime, but will be back next week.

Our Meeting of the Week was Trump and the West Africans.

In Clown World History, in on July 9th, 2004 the Senate released its report about the WMD intelligence for Iraq. It was not complimentary.

That is all for this week, thank you for listening. Stay safe out there, and don't let the AI bite.

