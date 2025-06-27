The Wayward Rabbler

The Wayward Rabbler

The Wayward Rabbler
Dispatches from Clown World
Dispatches from Clown World: Episode 84
0:00
-1:09:02

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Wayward Rabbler

Dispatches from Clown World: Episode 84

Your Mamdani
Brad Pearce's avatar
Alexis's avatar
Brad Pearce
and
Alexis
Jun 27, 2025
∙ Paid
5
2
Share

Free for the first 48 hours

This week, Alexis and I try to overcome a rowdier than usual baby to bring you coverage of New York’s Democrat Primary. The socialist Zohran Mamdani won and people are very upset, but unsurprisingly, most of that is taking the form of nonsense discourse about Muslims. 25 years after 9/11 it seems as if we have learned nothing …

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to The Wayward Rabbler to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Brad Pearce
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture