Dispatches from Clown World: Episode 81

This is a special free episode, and I regret to inform you that you get what you pay for

This week on Dispatches from Clown World, we were going to take the week off due to hectic personal lives, but couldn’t once Twitter erupted with the long expected breakup of Donald Trump and Elon Musk. With our baby in toe, shouting and whining as if he is Donald Trump or Elon Musk, we discuss the big news of the day.

We have none of our usual roundup or features, just pure Trump and Musk nonsense straight into your veins, or hopefully ears, as injecting this podcast is not recommended.

If this all makes you need some nicotine, of course as ever we know where to get it, through our affiliate link which at least gets us around 10 free pouches each time you use it! [To be clear, they pay us what would cost about 10 free pouches, I am pretty sure giving away free nicotine as part of a commercial promotion is illegal in this nanny state.]

Good night, I aspire to one day release the important article I am working on.

As always, you can find Brad on Twitter @WaywardRabbler and Alexis @LaissezLexi

Thanks for reading The Wayward Rabbler! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Leave a comment