Dispatches from Clown World: Episode 85

This week on Dispatches from Clown World, Alexis and I discuss an uncharacteristically serious topic: the University of Idaho murderer Bryan Kohberger has accepted a guilty plea, getting four consecutive life sentences plus 10 years. As you may know, this story is local to us, and we have followed it closely from the first day. Many people are angry he will not be facing the firing squad, but the reality is that the evidence was not as strong as people believe, and the whole trial could have gone FUBAR. Presumably, despite that there won’t be a trial, this is not the last we will hear from ol’ Bryan Kohberger, who doesn’t have anything else going on for the rest of his life but hoping he can convince the media to speak to him.

Our other topics this week are: Alligator Alcatraz, “IDF is Hamas,” Nancy Mace’s pajamas, Dalai Lama intends to reincarnate, racist Carnival Cruise, “Lia” Thomas is erased, and the vaping orangutan.

In Alexis’s Crime Corridor, we have the Diddy verdict, where he was found guilty of giving his girlfriend rides to see prostitutes but not of anything a normal person would consider to be a crime.

Our Meeting of the Week is Tucker and Marjorie Taylor Greene.

In Clown World History, it has been 5 years since mask mandates started, and rapidly became an article of religious reverence for the libs.

That is all for this week. It has been fun, well the parts where the baby wasn’t shrieking at least. I will be trying to get some real writing done, so hopefully will have new articles out soon.

Thank you for listening, as always, you can find Brad on Twitter @WaywardRabbler and Alexis @LaissezLexi

