Dispatches from Clown World: Episode 82

This week on Dispatches from Clown World, we discuss the latest round of rioting in LA. Why is there such a large class of people that seem to be against enforcing the laws which make us a nation? Why is anyone waving Mexican flags? Is Trump primarily at fault for “escalating” the situation, or are they doing a good job at keeping it under control? I had thought we were being spared “In Defense of Looting” discourse, but then The Nation decided to prove me wrong, which I saw as soon as we finished recording. One way or another, riot season is back upon us. Seriously though, look at this:

It was a busy week in Clown World, our topics are: RFK’s new vaccine trials, Danish crime statistics, KJP leaves Dems, Trump/Musk reconciliation, Abrego returned, Greta caught and released, the Libertarians investigate McArdle, and the escaped pet zebra:

For Alexis’s Conspiracy Corner we have “Was Meghan Markle ever pregnant?”

Our Meeting of the Week is the Southern Baptist Conference.

In Clown World History, it has been 4 years since Anthony Fauci said “I AM THE SCIENCE”

