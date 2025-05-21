The Wayward Rabbler

The Wayward Rabbler

The Wayward Rabbler
Dispatches from Clown World
Dispatches from Clown World: Episode 79
0:00
-1:01:51

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Wayward Rabbler

Dispatches from Clown World: Episode 79

Biden's Secret Cancer
Brad Pearce's avatar
Brad Pearce
May 21, 2025
∙ Paid
3
1
Share

Free for the first 48 hours

This week on Dispatches from Clown World, we discuss Joe Biden’s secret cancer. The old rascal has prostate cancer which has spread to his bones, and we are meant to believe they just discovered this. Did they know the whole time? Was it timed to distract from the new book about his decline? Or darker still, were they denying …

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to The Wayward Rabbler to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Brad Pearce
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture