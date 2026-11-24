Special Free Episode

Happy holiday season, denizens of Clown World. On today’s show we provide questionable Thanksgiving conversation advice for drunk uncles, this show’s core demographic. Remember, this is your day, get out there and make it uncomfortable for family members with contentious political conversation and preferably racial topics.

Also, I would like to apologize to listeners, we are in a new space in a shed and were not sure if the heater would be audible in the recording, and as it turns out it is. Hopefully it is not to annoying, or even gives a cozy, down-home feeling. Regardless, in the future we will make sure it is off.

In other topics we have: the Huang Rises (I forgot to mention the Trump tweet of him holding up a bra after an assassination attempt,) NSA works from home, auto-renew economy, ISIS AI slop, GTAVI, RIP Fiona, and the oldest Danish Nazi.

In Loony Lady Legislators this week we actually have Natalie Green, a lady legislative aide, who faked a Jussie Smollet type attack on herself after going to a “scarification artist.”

In Clown World History, on November 24, 1963 Jack Ruby shot Lee Harvey Oswald.

In Clown World Literature, we are discussing Pale Dread by A.G. Doran, a novel about the State Department at the beginning of Trump’s first term. It is an amusing satire of the bureaucratic class and quite insightful to those of us who are Washington outsiders. It also is a demonstration that modern novels can be properly written, it is just that the middle aged cat ladies in publishing are not interested, but that is Clown World for you.

For future reading, in two weeks we will be doing one episode on Candide by Voltaire. We will let you know what comes after that on the next show.

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Thank you for listening! As always, you can find Brad on Twitter @Waywardrabbler