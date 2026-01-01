Dispatches from Clown World: Episode 104

This episode will remain free, but please consider a paid subscription!

Well listeners, who I should probably have some sort of name for, the end of 2025 and the beginning of 2026 is only hours away! Tonight Alexis and I go over last year’s bingo card and introduce this year’s.

Not a lot to say besides that. Here is last year’s card, filled out, such as it is:

Out with the old, in with the new, 2026 bingo:

Ok, well that is really all people, Happy New Year’s!

Please consider buying Alp Pouches from our affiliate link!

As always, you can find Brad on Twitter @WaywardRabbler and Alexis @LaissezLexi.

Leave a comment

Share