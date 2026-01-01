Dispatches from Clown World: Episode 104

This episode will remain free, but please consider a paid subscription!
Well listeners, who I should probably have some sort of name for, the end of 2025 and the beginning of 2026 is only hours away! Tonight Alexis and I go over last year’s bingo card and introduce this year’s.
Not a lot to say besides that. Here is last year’s card, filled out, such as it is:
Out with the old, in with the new, 2026 bingo:
Ok, well that is really all people, Happy New Year’s!
