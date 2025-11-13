The Wayward Rabbler

The Wayward Rabbler

The Wayward Rabbler
Dispatches from Clown World
Dispatches from Clown World: Episode 101
0:00
-1:30:18

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Wayward Rabbler

Dispatches from Clown World: Episode 101

Trump's Road to Serfdom
Brad Pearce's avatar
Brad Pearce
Nov 13, 2025
∙ Paid

Free for the first 48 hours

This week on Dispatches from Clown World: our audio volume is down and so are our spirits. Donald Trump seems determined to conduct our country along the road to serfdom. We have 50 year mortgages with no credit requirements, 15 year car loans, and endless H-1Bs. But don’t worry, you will get a “tariff dividend” financed by th…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to The Wayward Rabbler to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Brad Pearce
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture