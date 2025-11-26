Dispatches from Clown World: Episode 102

Free for the first 48 hours

Welcome back to Dispatches from Clown World, the now bi-weekly show where we bring you all of the most important Clown World news.

Today Alexis and I discuss Minadishu’s Scamming Somalis. As you have probably heard, one of America’s least assimilated ethnic communities is happily scamming the retard libs up north and doncha know, the broader public is finally noticing. Their crimes are egregious and it seems many of the progressive urbanites are no closer to trying to get a handle on it, while our entire country pays. What’s more, they say some of the money is going to al-Shabaab, though it’s hard to know how true that is.

Imagine telling someone in 1990 this was the big 2025 political scandal in Minneapolis!

Plenty of other Clown World topics, mostly on insane people and true crime. We have: Jeffrey Epstein updates, MTG resigns, Twitter locations, Rabbi Shmuley’s rental fee, Texas Haiti plot, Pras’ conviction, and British woman meets Florida man.

For Alexis’s True Crime Corridor we have the Slenderman murderer escaping to go on the run with a troon.

Our Meeting of the Week is of course Trump and Mamdani.

In Clown World History, it is 22 years since Georgia’s Rose Revolution.

That is all. Happy Thanksgiving. I am trying to get an article written but am a bit under-motivated and without ideas, so I may need a touch of time.

