Dispatches from Clown World: Episode 100

This is a free episode celebrating 100 dispatches! Please consider subscribing though, you wouldn’t believe what producing a show of his quality costs! [Nothing, of course, but it does take time away from other activities.]

This week for our hundredth episode of Dispatches from Clown World, we witness a Clown World in serious retreat. Bill Gates has jumped ship on climate panic. I repeat, Bill Gates has jumped ship on climate panic! He now says we need to remediate the harm especially among the disadvantaged but that it is entirely manageable.

Has the backbone of Clown World fallen? Will the libs ever move to more reasonable positions? Can they live without the sense of climate guilt and confidence that we are all moving towards hell? We give a full rundown of “climate change” and the impact it has had on developing Clown society.

We have plenty of other Clown World topics. First of all, we have The Dark World of Andrew Cuomo, and you have to see this video he accidentally released:

Beyond that, we have Loomer’s Qatar Embassy meltdown, Karine Jean-Pierre’s crazy media tour, Newsom in, the Great Trans Drop, and escaped diseased monkey.

For Alexis’s Conspiracy Corner, we have “Mallworld”, a shared dreamspace of former gifted kids.

Our Meeting of the Week is Tucker Carlson and Nick Fuentes:

[I forgot to say how priceless the comments were on this, click through and check them out.]

Last but not least, in Clown World History, on October 28, 2009, Obama passed the Matthew Sheppard hate crime law, expanding the definition of hate crimes, and allowing Sheppard who seems to have been some sort of meth dealing prostitute into the pantheon of Clown World saints.

Thank you for getting us to 100 episodes!



