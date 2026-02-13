Dispatches from Clown World: Episode 107

Free for the first 48 hours

This Week on Dispatches from Clown World we discuss the surprising rehabilitation of Richard Nixon. Growing up, millennials were all taught that he was America’s most evil and disgraceful President and that crusading journalists uncovered a network of corruption. The reality, however, is that Nixon has been more or less exonerated as the victim of a real Deep State conspiracy and was, in his day, one of the most popular and successful Presidents in American history. Not only that, it appears to be objectively true that Nixon fell on his sword and lived the rest of his life in disgrace for the good of the American government.

The New York Times has received 7 previously redacted pages about Nixon which outline the fact that Watergate was driven by Generals who didn’t want peace with China, and was not any sort of left wing conspiracy. One is left wondering if this is the final step towards the recovery of Nixon’s reputation, as he is already probably more popular with the online right than Reagan, whose reputation has collapsed (most of all for his amnesty.)

I do need to make some notes about what I said: firstly, that is it James Rosen who has written the article, and also that I made a mistake which I then corrected incorrectly. It was in an Epstein hearings that it was said “this goes back four or five administrations,” in this article, Rosen says that Nixon was protecting a pile of skeletons going of the last six White Houses (which would have included his, since this was post-Presidency.) Nixon also says some of the spying has been going on for years, though said that to a person he knew was leaking as a sort of ruse. I apologize for unnecessarily confusing the already complex story.

In other topics, we have Bad Bunny, the Grammys, Canada shooting, WaPo layoffs, Jasmine Crockett, Dutch Queen Enlists, Laser Balloon, and Speedlin-Gonzales.

Alexis again did not show up with a topic for herself, but I hope to resume next episode.

Our Meeting of the Week is Tucker Carlson and Ron Paul

In Clown World History: It was on this day in 2004 that Gavin Newsom, then Mayor of San Francisco, began illegally marrying the gays.

That is all for this week, thank you for listening.



As always, you can find Brad on Twitter @WaywardRabbler and Alexis @LaissezLexi.

Leave a comment

Share