“One sees from experience in our times that the princes who have accomplished great deeds are those who have thought little about keeping faith and who have known how cunningly to manipulate men’s minds; and in the end they have surpassed those who laid their foundations upon sincerity.” - Machiavelli [The Prince, XVIII]

In late August, three Germans were murdered at a “Festival of Diversity” by a Syrian “asylum seeker” said to be inspired by the Islamic State. It is perhaps the best proof yet that we are in fact living in a right wing satire novel. Already in the midst of a growing backlash against immigration, elections in the states of Thuringia and Saxony the next week resulted in the “far right” Alternative for Deutschland (AfD) party winning Thuringia and coming in a close second in Saxony, the first time a “far right” party has won a state election in Germany since the fall of the Nazis. This, combined with the rise of right wing parties in France and across Europe seems to have woken up the “respectable” political parties from their migrationist multicultural dream. They see now that mass immigration has antagonized the public of the developed world so much that dreaded “far right” political groups will win everywhere if they don’t do something about it. The problem immigration restrictionists still face is that while the public may know there is too much immigration, and may want people to stop coming and send some home, the human tendency towards sympathy and niceness gets in the way of implementing these policies. A few mean words from politicians and some sob stories in the media, and suddenly the body politic is again paralyzed and unable to do what needs to be done.

Enter Italy’s Giorgia Meloni, a “fascist” “female Mussolini” only a couple of years ago, she has rapidly gained acceptance and become a model for opposing mass immigration in a more palatable way. She is fun and pretty and has strong chemistry with people she meets. She certainly isn’t mean. She represents a new approach to this issue: center and left wing parties across the EU and North America are embracing what Twitter user Zimuth called “Pantsuit Deporting,” a concept greatly expanded on by user Kunley_Drukpa.

It’s presumably because she’s Italian, but Giorgia Meloni seems to have much more fashionable pantsuits than the average Eurocrat Girlboss.

Everyone seems to be getting in on it, most of all inspired by Meloni’s schemes to send migrants to Albania for processing and provide Tunisia and Libya equipment to prevent crossings. Across Europe and North America the “respectable” establishment parties are trying to dig out of the mess they have made. The “invade the world, invite the world” internationalists have been brought to heel, and are all suddenly following Meloni’s lead. However, they will do even more to nicewash this than Meloni, whose constituency opposes immigration. They will find a “passionate” way to begin deportations which doesn’t “scare the hoes.” The Eurocrat Girlboss class seems to have changed its attitude about border enforcement and deportations nearly overnight. It will no longer be racist and against “who we are,” but instead it will be done in the name of “human rights” and “international norms.” In the immortal words of Shakespeare’s Queen Margaret, “'Twas sin before, but now ‘tis charity” [3 Henry VI, 5.5.76.]

As long time readers will know, I am fascinated by the Eurocrat Girlboss, a curious creature which Kunley has described with great aplomb:

We may have lost Finland’s Sanna Marin, who was perhaps too young and attractive to match his description, but they are Europe’s ascendant political class, with the rise of Meloni as Europe’s most influential leader and the promotion of Estonian PM Kaja Kallas to lead the EU’s foreign policy. Then of course, there is the Matron of the Girlbosses, the arch-Eurocrat, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The Eurocrat Girlbosses even have their own TV show, Borgen, which may be in need of a new season:

Besides Meloni, none of these women actually care about mass immigration and all of them have supported the migrationist regime, but at a certain point you blow with the political winds or you are no longer a political leader, especially in a parliamentary system. They are now blowing with the wind, and in their self-assured cynicism may prove the most effective of all in dealing with this issue.

We need to step back and ask where these ladies came from, and how they found themselves in this situation. The first thing one must understand is that the European Union is supposed to be benign and boring and limit the role of populism and demagoguery on the continent. The wars throughout history have certainly been exciting, but extremely deadly and destructive, and hence Europe has tried to start a new chapter. For decades establishment politics have held throughout most of Europe. Both at a national level and the supranational level, despite challenges from populists and everything else, a centrist establishment remained in control of a Europe at peace [until, of course, the Russia-Ukraine War.] The Schengen Area of free travel kept expanding. European nations became increasingly diverse as people moved within the Union for work, primarily from poorer, former Eastern Bloc countries to Western Europe, but also from outside of the EU. In many ways all of Europe stagnated under this regime. Birth rates went down, regulation increased, and economic growth was unimpressive, but it has been peaceful.

As in the United States, the mantra “Diversity is Our Strength” took over the ruling class, though no one ever explains how that works. As immigrants poured in from across the world, some legal, some illegal or genuine refugees, Europe was stressed by the challenges of the globe’s poors coming into the wealthy continent. But the memory of 20th century fascist movements remained strong, and on a continent-wide level harsh immigration restrictions were kept at bay. No matter how many boats landed on islands in the EU, it was nearly impossible to deport people, though there were various rules about processing them. The external borders were not protected, and because of the Schengen Area options for keeping migrants out of your country were limited- it was a price of your own citizens being allowed free trade and travel. For many immigrants the ultimate destination was Germany, the motor of Europe’s economy, its most populous country, and the main funder of the EU.

Among the EU’s consensus politicians, “liberal values” are of paramount importance. It is key to the project to believe that humans are interchangeable, only differentiated by their education and training; it is perhaps even more important that one doesn’t examine how this contradicts the importance of things like language and national identity. Under this system countless unimpressive women and effeminate men went through some sort of cursus honorum, reaching high levels of the Eurocracy. Angela Merkel was the pride of the EU. The blank slate Emmanuel Macron is the End of History’s man in the Élysée. Politicians like Italy’s Silvio Burlesconi, a womanizing media mogul, were a shame to be tolerated, but could never rule the bloc. Thy would threaten war against a man like Hungary’s Viktor Orban if not for the fact that the EU cancelled war in Europe and instead European nations now control each other through harangues, long talks about feelings, social pressure towards conformity, and, as a last resort, sanctions from the HR lady that is the European Commission. GirlBossdom thrived in this environment, nowhere more so than in Scandinavia and the Baltics, but clearly at least one woman from Italy was watching.

In this “break from history” the NGO class became bloated as advanced degrees proliferated among otherwise useless people and “responsible” capital married to neoliberalism and “tolerance” and lavished funds on these organizations to endlessly “study” society and “empower” would-be Girlbosses the world over. Men who would have been normal 50 years ago were increasingly alienated, as men who they would have stuffed in lockers 50 years ago flourished in feminized Europe. You know by now the sort of women who saw unprecedented success in this environment: that girl in your class who wasn’t particularly bright but got inexplicably good grades and was an insufferable rule follower. As adults they went to “prestigious” universities and afterwards got mundane email jobs without a clear purpose. Perhaps they have one or two children, if any, usually at an age well past 30; they may or not marry the man they invariably call their “partner,” and never take his last name. It isn’t just in politics, these women spread throughout Europe, colonizing the institutions or disappearing like rain on desert sand into a voracious bureaucracy that wanted more and more mundane rule followers who only become enraged when the “international order” is threatened. They may not have many children, but birth rates were of no concern: there is a world full of the hungry, tired, and poor seeking to reach Europe’s shores. Taking them in is the nice thing to do, and anyway it is racist to fear increasing sexual assaults or a spate of bombing attacks across Sweden. Radical Islamic terrorism is the price we pay to live in a civilized society. Diversity is our strength, diversity is our strength, diversity is our strength. This is the path to a peaceful future. There would be no wars if more women were in charge, and men only want to act macho if they feel sexually inadequate. The men who can’t get with the times should learn to live as Odysseus’ crewman in the land of the Lotus Eaters, careless in the dream of post-history Europe, while migrants clean up and fund the social programs. It is axiomatically true that all immigrants are net tax payers.

So why did the dream of infinite multiculturalism end? Well, for a few reasons. The first thing to remember is that though there are particular differences, maybe only 10% more of the American public is right wing than in Europe, but in elections this is a huge difference. Perhaps 20% of Europe’s population have been hardcore immigration restrictionists for decades, and there is little evidence mass immigration ever really had majority support, it was always an elite driven policy. The current stressors moving the public further to the anti-immigration side began with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine ending the post-WW2 “peace” and the ensuing wave of Ukrainian refugees into Europe. Though there was initial support, it seems the public noticed that they were hosting so many other strangers that their services were already pushed to the limits, and support for hosting a mass of Ukrainians has only gone down. The big shock came with the European Elections in June, where populist and anti-immigration parties performed remarkably well and scared the establishment, though some say “the center held.” Regardless, that led to France’s current problems, where the center and left barely managed to hold off National Rally, but then Macron ultimately had to form a government at the mercy of RN, with an Interior Minister described as a “staunch conservative.” As France was in limbo, Germany had the aforementioned “refugee murders people at diversity festival” news story, the irony of which is impossible to miss. Once the AfD won a state, the political establishment became terrified. Foreign Policy, perhaps the leading mouthpiece of “invade the world, invite the world,” quotes a Belgian publication about the state Europe now finds itself in:

“With governments like this, there’s no need for the far right to be in power. The pressure of elections and the fear of extremes are causing those in power to run around like headless chickens, with migrants as the only means for decompression.”

Quite a way to describe listening to the public. Giorgia Meloni was ahead of the curve though. Her Brothers of Italy party managed to take power in 2022 with much hand-wringing about its “fascist” heritage from “respectable” politicians and media across Europe. However, despite its wealth, Italy is not that politically central to the EU, and further has famously unstable politics, so there was not nearly the panic that would go along with such a thing happening in France or Germany: her government could have collapsed as soon as it appeared. Initially, many on the right were deeply disappointed in Meloni, as immigration continued to rise after she took power, and she seemed to immediately move to the center. Ignoring the haters, Meloni got right to work, and instead of generating a backlash across the continent she quickly became perhaps Italy’s most significant Prime Minister in my lifetime besides Berlusconi [who was in and out of many positions over a long career.] Italy’s influence within Europe has grown substantially, largely because she is the only leader of a key European power who is simultaneously likable and not a complete moron. Ultimately, Meloni was able to hammer out a major EU deal with Tunisia to stop immigration at the source around 9 months after becoming PM. Immediately after that she delved into her “Rome Process,” a comprehensive program to reduce illegal immigration while allowing the legal immigration which is considered necessary in European countries with declining populations, getting 20 countries and international organizations to sign onto her initiative. While Meloni was working with governments across Europe and North Africa to reduce departures, she has also made an agreement with Albania to hold migrants intercepted in the Mediterranean while their claims are processed, bypassing the extreme difficulty in deporting anyone who reaches the EU. Even Britain’s new Labour Prime Minister Keir Starmer is putting €4.75 million into her initiative, hoping to reduce the migrants making their way to Calais and then the United Kingdom. According to Italy’s Foreign Minister, Meloni’s policies have illegal immigration to Italy down 64%, all of this in under two years, and while generating headlines like this one from Reuters in May, “Once ostracised, Italy's Meloni is now centre stage in Europe.” Not a lot of people are calling Meloni a neo-fascist now:

As Meloni leads Europe’s efforts in the south, in the wake of political crisis Germany is trying to protect its internal border from migration, fatally threatening the Schengen Area. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz may not be a Girlboss, but his Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser certainly is, and she has implemented a “massive expansion of rejections.” As of September 16th, Germany is unilaterally imposing border closures with all of its neighboring countries. Austria has said it will not accept migrants who Germany turns away, but it is not clear what that means since presumably they would be in Austria already; at the same time, Austria will follow Germany’s policy of not accepting migrants. The EU border countries of Greece and Poland are upset as people enter their countries for the purpose of reaching Germany, and now Germany will not take them. Countries can be as angry as they want, but there is not a lot they can do against Germany, especially with France’s government as weak as it is and under extreme pressure from anti-immigration public sentiment. The only way this is resolved is by strengthening the EU’s external borders, which is the assistance both Greece and Poland want from Germany instead of closing its internal borders. From there, it is a matter of getting at least some migrants out of the EU. For its part, Germany has even began deporting Afghans convicted of crimes, a practice they stopped entirely after Kabul fell to the Taliban. For all of that, a Reuters “Fact Check” insists that Germany has not “closed its borders,” saying, “False. Germany announced plans to impose tighter controls at its land borders, not to close its borders.” This is the kind of friendly “fact checking” you can only get if you’ve managed to not “scare the hoes.”

Italy and Germany are just the two most important examples of passing peak migrationism, but it is all over Europe and North America. Sweden, which has tried to be a “humanitarian superpower” and is now buckling under a population that is around 25% not ethnic Swedish, is trying to pay immigrants as much as $34,000 to go home. Spain’s Pedro Sanchez recently traveled across West Africa trying to replicate Meloni’s success after her effective policies led more migrants to head for Spain’s Canary Islands. Canada’s dream of a multicultural society is dying as Justin Trudeau- an honorary European woman- is finally paying attention to voters and cutting student visas to Canada by 1/3rd and reducing other forms of entry. Even Kamala Harris, who was probably born in a pantsuit, seems to be trying to get away from this issue. The Biden Administration has closed the border in anticipation of the election and Democrats are boasting that border crossings are lower than they were during Trump’s last year- though one hopes the public will notice this means they always could have easily secured the border they just chose not to. Meanwhile, in the Netherlands the anti-Islam firebrand Geert Wilders has put together a shaky government and is trying to unilaterally opt out of EU asylum rules which were recently agreed on- but he may not get anywhere until his government collapses and he is replaced by a woman in a pantsuit who speaks in the meaningless jargon of “liberal democracy.”

The end of migration mania is an example of reality biting back: the public never wanted such an endless flood of foreigners into their their countries and the citizens can’t be ignored forever. It is also probably an example of the “only Nixon could go to China” phenomenon, where the mainstream Girlbosses will not get attacked as racist extremists by immigration restrictionist opponents who think they are not going far enough, and thus are the only ones politically capable of succeeding. Instead, in the language of liberal values, universal rights, and international norms, the Girlbosses will explain that this system is inhumane, people are drowning in the ocean and coming to a Europe where there are not adequate jobs or services. It is cruel that these men are separated from their mothers by an ocean. This “remigration” is really a family reunification policy. These are humanitarian deportations. We aren’t mean like those right-wingers, ick!

Imagine now that it is 2025 and you are in an immigrant detention center in Albania. You have been sent there to make sure you are properly cared for. A 40 year old woman with a Master’s Degree in Social Science walks in. She wears a pantsuit and carries a clipboard. She is still pretty, but probably looks much better on a Friday night, at least on the occasion she goes out; certainly she would have been prettier ten years ago. She looks at you and says, “How are you feeling? You almost died when your boat capsized! I am so glad someone was there to rescue you. I’m sure this has been a hard experience, but it is almost over. We just need to fill out this paperwork and then we can get you home and back to your family. It is the nice thing to do.”

You are being pantsuit deported.

[I would again like to credit the Twitter user Kunley_Drupka for his work on this issue, but also note that I have not spoken to him nor alerted him in advance that this article would be published.]

