Dispatches from Clown World: Episode 56
Dispatches from Clown World: Episode 56

Election Special
Brad Pearce
Nov 07, 2024
Transcript

This is a special free episode

Today on Dispatches from Clown World we discuss the results of the 2024 election. The Democrats were discredited in the red wave we had all been waiting for. Donald Trump is vindicated and the lawfare is over for now, a failure. I’m not going to include links because it is just one topic, though I do need to share the insane “Warning from the Future” video because it has to be seen to be believed:

Enjoy, this is a huge relief despite all of Trump’s faults. As I have said, Democrats are so incredibly personally irritating that them being in power represents a major quality of life issue.

Thank you for listening. As always, you can find Brad on Twitter @WaywardRabbler and Alexis @LaissezLexi

