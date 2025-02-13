Dispatches from Clown World: Episode 68

Free for the first 48 Hours

This week on Dispatches from Clown World we discuss the adventures of Nancy Mace, America’s premier mentally ill “pick me” Congresswoman. Her latest hijink is taking over the floor of an empty House and using her immunity to tell a bizarre tale about how her ex-fiance is allegedly in a sex trafficking ring! We can’t be sure that she’s lying, but everything about the story, true or not, makes it clear she is someone you would never want in charge. Perhaps more importantly, does this story fulfill the “Congresswoman Sex Tape” on my 2025 bingo card? Time will tell.

We have many other great topics, such as the anti-anti-Semitism committee, Biden cut off, Tulsi confirmed, no more pennies, Fort Bragg de-renamed, the death of Duo, and the Super Bowl.

For Alexis’s Conspiracy Corner we have some sort of Black Hawk Antarctic UFO story.

Our Meeting of the Week is Russell Brand and Lily Phillips.

In Clown World History, on February 12, 2002, the trial of Yugoslav President Slobodan Milosevic started in the Hague.

The only thing I want to post is a picture of how sexy Tulsi looked being sworn in:

That is all for this week, we will see you next time in the same Clown Time and same Clown Place [that’s not true, this show is posted at essentially random times.]

Thanks for reading The Wayward Rabbler! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Leave a comment

Thank you for listening. As always, you can find Brad on Twitter @WaywardRabbler and Alexis @LaissezLexi