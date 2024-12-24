Dispatches From Clown World: Episode 61

Hello and welcome back to Dispatches from Clown World.



This will be a free episode, though people would pay millions for the rights to the music we produced. Who needs the saved files from my prior computer! Out with the old, in with the new [we promise to get the real music back.]

I am not doing my links, but what is most important is you seeing this incredible Christmas video from @AlfredAlfer77:

We do have some other good topics, such as Chris Brunet’s groyper counter-insurgency, the falls of McConnell and Pelosi and finding Granger in the nursing home, FBI January 6th informants, the ABC Trump settlement, mRNA shots really were gene therapy, murder hornets eradicated, and the French rape trial.



Our Meeting of the Week is Abby Martin and Taylor Lorenz

This Week in Clown World History we have the birth of Jesus, a largely forgotten story with a surprisingly large impact on human history.

That is all folks, I’m just getting this out.

Thank you for listening. As always, you can find Brad on Twitter @WaywardRabbler and Alexis @LaissezLexi