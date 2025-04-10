Dispatches from Clown World: Episode 75

Free for the first 48 hours

This week on Dispatches from Clown World, we do our best to speak over a fussy baby [I really am sorry] and discuss the Wall Street roller coaster and Trump as the great economic disruptor. Was this all a plan? If so, was it a good one? Do people not have a quite inaccurate view of the function of Wall Street and retirement accounts? Must we worship at the altar of free trade?

Also, I forgot to say, Trump saying it was the plan all along as the Dow roars back is quite like this scene from King of the Hill, it’s what I keep thinking of:

Our other topics are: Putin has weaponized dildos, posh burgers, “Hands Off” protests, and the return of the direwolf?

For Alexis’s Conspiracy Corner: will Trump implement martial law on 4/20?

Our Meeting of the Week is Trump and Netanyahu

In Clown World History: it has been 23 years since the fall of Baghdad

Thank you for listening, and yet again, sorry about the baby! As always, you can find Brad on Twitter @WaywardRabbler and Alexis @LaissezLexi

