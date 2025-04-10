The Wayward Rabbler
Dispatches from Clown World
Dispatches from Clown World: Episode 75
Dispatches from Clown World: Episode 75

A Tariffic Week
Brad Pearce
and
Alexis
Apr 10, 2025
This week on Dispatches from Clown World, we do our best to speak over a fussy baby [I really am sorry] and discuss the Wall Street roller coaster and Trump as the great economic disruptor. Was this all a plan? If so, was it a good one? Do people not have a quite inaccurate view of the function of Wall Street and retirement accounts? Must we worship at the altar of free trade?

Also, I forgot to say, Trump saying it was the plan all along as the Dow roars back is quite like this scene from King of the Hill, it’s what I keep thinking of:

Our other topics are: Putin has weaponized dildos, posh burgers, “Hands Off” protests, and the return of the direwolf?

For Alexis’s Conspiracy Corner: will Trump implement martial law on 4/20?

Our Meeting of the Week is Trump and Netanyahu

In Clown World History: it has been 23 years since the fall of Baghdad

And once again, if listeners over 21 need any nicotine pouches, please use our affiliate link!

Thank you for listening, and yet again, sorry about the baby! As always, you can find Brad on Twitter @WaywardRabbler and Alexis @LaissezLexi

The Wayward Rabbler
Dispatches from Clown World
Your best news source on the state of our farcical world
Brad Pearce
Alexis
