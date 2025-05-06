Dispatches from Clown World: Episode 78

Free for the first 48 hours

This week on Dispatches from Clown World we discuss Shiloh Hendrix, the racist park lady. Ms. Hendrix had her diaper bag snatched by a child at the park, and, as she tells it, called the kid out for “what he was,” which is her euphemism for the main slur for black people. But as the story unfolds the child, who people claim is autistic, was unattended, and the man filming the encounter is a Somali sex offender who shouldn’t be at a park? Did she save the unattended child by making the filmer more interested in her?

One way or another, all of her information was put out, and feeling at risk, she put up a crowdfunder, which is now at over $600,000. I can’t endorse racist park lady as a charity, but have we found the thing that will finally end the filming and doxxing of random people? After all, the doxxers are intending to make them broke, not rich.



This seems to be the most 2025 situation so far in 2025. What a world!

Our other topics are: Michelle Obama, black man; Diddy jury selection; movie tariffs; reopening Alcatraz; Sovereignty wins; RIP Skype; and the truest poaster:

For Alexis’s Conspiracy Corner we have Ghost Cities. Are there apartment complexes they are only pretending are full of people? [I must acknowledge the “menugate” thing is very strange.]

Our Meeting of the Week is Marjorie Taylor Greene and Uno the Beagle.

In Clown World History, it has only been two years since WHO ended their covid “emergency.”

That is all for this week, thank you for listening!

As always, you can find Brad on Twitter @WaywardRabbler and Alexis @LaissezLexi

