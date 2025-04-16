Dispatches from Clown World: Episode 76

Free for the first 48 hours

In this episode, Alexis and I continue to discuss the new economic regime under Trump. Everything in the Pearce Household has been breaking, and what do we replace them with? Imports. While it is a nice feature of modern life to have access to these goods, it isn’t normal for what is allegedly a major industrial power to have this degree of dependency on other countries where the economy is still based on people who make things. Can we survive like this? Can it be fixed?

In other topics we have: Make Showers Great Again, Dave Smith and Douglas Murray on Joe Rogan, WSU Indian bashing, SNL gay dads, sex with a corpse on train, and Katy Perry in space.

Alexis’s Conspiracy Corner also happens to be about Katy Perry in space, which I suppose demonstrates that we really do avoid telling each other about these topics in advance.

Our Meeting of the Week is Donald Trump and Bill Maher.

In Clown World History, it is the anniversary of the sinking of Titanic, a great moment in elite incompetence.

I am still trying to get you jabronies to buy some of these ALP nicotine pouches using my affiliate link. I promise they are quite good for listeners over 21.

As always, you can find Brad on Twitter @WaywardRabbler and Alexis @LaissezLexi

