Dispatches from Clown World: Episode 77
Oh Canada...
Brad Pearce's avatar
Alexis's avatar
Brad Pearce
and
Alexis
Apr 30, 2025
This week on Dispatches from Clown World we discuss Canada’s election results. The Liberals retained power and Poilievre and Singh lost their seats. 22 Punjabis are now in Canada’s Parliament, more than in India’s. Is Trump at fault? How retarded must Canadians be to vote Liberal over Trump’s nonsense?

