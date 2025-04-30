Dispatches from Clown World: Episode 77

Free for the first 48 hours
This week on Dispatches from Clown World we discuss Canada’s election results. The Liberals retained power and Poilievre and Singh lost their seats. 22 Punjabis are now in Canada’s Parliament, more than in India’s. Is Trump at fault? How retarded must Canadians be to vote Liberal over Trump’s nonsense?
The Wayward Rabbler is a …
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Wayward Rabbler to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.