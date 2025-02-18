Dispatches from Clown World: Episode 69

Free for the first 48 hours

For episode 69 we talk about the world’s most famous 69 joke appreciator, Elon Musk, now the leader of a rather large clan. Did he knock up right wing influencer Ashley St. Clair? Was it intentional? Did they use IVF? We can’t be sure, but what we can tell you is that our modern Crassus has turned Twitter into his personal Chinese Imperial soap opera, and we’re loving it!



*Important correction: Brian Glicklich, Ashley St. Clair’s publicist, received almost $600,000 from an Israeli security firm for help regarding trouble it was in for skirting Congo sanctions, not from the Israeli state. I apologize for the error.

Our other topics are: Trump as Napoleon, AP banned from White House [in fact, only the Oval Office, not even the press room,] Adams prosecution dropped, RFK confirmed, Fakriarchy Hannah, and RawsAlert is a gay dog fetishist.

For Alexis’s Conspiracy Corner: Is Bill Gates buying up all the high farmland that will survive catastrophic flooding? Probably.

Our Meeting of the Week is the Munich Security Conference and JD Vance’s completely reasonable speech that was quite unpopular with the crowd.

In Clown World History, February 18th marks 15 years since Wikileaks began publishing the Chelsea Manning leaks.

That is another week in Clown World, I hope you managed to not get impregnated by Elon Musk!

Thank you for listening. As always, you can find Brad on Twitter @WaywardRabbler and Alexis @LaissezLexi