Dispatches from Clown World: Episode 49

This week on Dispatches from Clown World, Alexis and I discuss Donald Trump’s infamous “They’re eating the dogs, they’re eating the cats” line at last week’s debate. It is certainly social irresponsible and could put a minority community in danger, but is there any truth to it? Perhaps more importantly, by focusing the public on the immigration crisis is it a net positive for Trump? What is undeniable is that it has made for incredible memes and makes a sick sample for electronic music:

We had a little trouble keeping up with Clown World this week because our personal lives were busy, but we still have some great topics: 2nd Trump assassination attempt, Israel’s pager terrorism, the Sao Paolo mayoral debate ended with one candidate hitting the other with a chair, “vaccine fatigue” may cut the people who get covid and flu shots in half, and a woman who probably should have been carrying an AR was attacked by otters.

You better just watch the chair attack here:

Our Meeting of the Week is Kamala Harris and the Teamsters [I acknowledge that this segment is still struggling but I refuse to give up.]

In Clown World History, on September, 16th, 1979 two families escaped East Germany in a hot air balloon!

As always, you can find Brad on Twitter @WaywardRabbler [soon off ban] and Alexis @LaissezLexi

