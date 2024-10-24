Dispatches From Clown World: Episode 54

Free for the first 48 hours

This week it is more election coverage. I apologize but it is the biggest Clown World story! Our main topic is Trump’s great day at McDonald’s and the Democrats not even trying to hide how much they hate the poor.

Our other election topics are: Arnold Palmer’s massive dong, Trump the Steeler, Walz doesn’t know what a venture capitalist is, Women your vote is private, Make American Detroit Again, Labour for Kamala, and Ethel’s funeral.

In this episode we introduce a new weekly segment, Alexis’s Conspiracy Corner. This week it is “man wakes up while his organs are being harvested.”

Our Meeting of the Week is the Center for Countering Digital Hate in the United Kingdom, which we recently learned held a meeting to “Kill Musk’s Twitter.”

In Clown World History, it has been 13 years since Barack Obama announced US troops would be leaving Iraq by the end of the year. Of course, they’re still there, because we’ve always been at war in Westasia.

That is all for this week. The election is almost over! Make sure to check out and share my latest article which is referenced several times in this podcast:

Thank you for listening. As always, you can find Brad on Twitter @WaywardRabbler and Alexis @LaissezLexi

