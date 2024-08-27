Dispatches from Clown World: Episode 47

Free for the first 48 hours

This week on Dispatches from Clown World we discuss RFK Jr’s endorsement of Donald Trump and how they are joining forces to deal with the chronic disease epidemic in our country. There are plenty of reasons to be skeptical, but I do buy his logic that this is his best chance to do something about this issue while he still lives. Just talking about this as one large issue of utmost importance is a big step in the right direction.

Other topics include: The DNC continued, Pavel Durov Arrested, NAFO on life support, stuck in space, successfully cyberbullying Lizzo, and no fishing for deadbeat dads.

Our Meeting of the Week is Donald Trump and Theo Von.

In Clown World History: It has been 32 years since the Ruby Ridge standoff.

That is all for this week, thanks for listening!

As always, you can find Brad on Twitter @WaywardRabbler [soon off ban] and Alexis @LaissezLexi

