Dispatches from Clown World: Episode 87

This week on Dispatches from Clown World: President Trump has blown his top! Each day we get a new deranged rant about people who want to learn more about Jeffrey Epstein as Trump calls it a Democrat scam and hoax. This time he called those clamoring for files his “former” supporters. What does Trump has to hide? Has he finally gone insane? Why is he making this worse for himself by ranting about it daily? We have answers to none of these things, but do discuss Trump destroying MAGA, attacking his base, the shills he still has, and how he went scorched Earth on his biggest fans instead of the Deep State now that he has no more elections to win. It’s one set of rules for us, another set of rules for billionaire pedophiles. What a world!



I mean serious, look at this shit:

We have many other Clown World topics this week: Cuomo in, Nick Adams to Malaysia, illegal child marijuana laborers, Southern vs Tate, Nazi Elmo, AI Waifu GF, and the Nigerien genie forgery gang.

Dude really didn’t need a mask

For Alexis’s True Crime Corner we have the Colorado poisoner dentist.

Our Meeting of the Week is Gavin Newsom and Shawn Ryan.

In Clown World History: It has been 35 years since the Ukraine SSR declared sovereignty as a neutral and nuclear-free state.

