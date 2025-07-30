Dispatches from Clown World: Episode 89

Free for the first 48 hours

This Week on Dispatches from Clown World we discuss the Sydney Sweeney American Eagle campaign everyone is talking about. Can we possibly be more back than using blonde women with huge cans to sell clothing again? It seems we have moved past the era where everything has to be self-referential, ironic, and examined in minute detail- all for the purpose of guilting and browbeating the consumer. People can enjoy normal things again, which they couldn’t if all the fat ugly bitches had their way. We also discuss a recent article from my friend Dudley Newright about how Reddit destroyed society, and led to the full libtardation that has plagued advertising and media for over a decade.

It was yet another big week in Clown World, and we have many great topics: Europe surrenders, the Tea App hacked, Make Asylums Great Again, mankeeping, Time’s top podcasts, Berenson goes full retard, and the terrifying Lume Robot.

Alexis skipped her conspiracy corner.

Our Meeting of the Week is the Fed Board

In Clown World History, it has been 55 years since Black Tot Day [and yet again, I accidentally calculated years as if it is 2005 when I turned 18]

I hope you enjoyed the cleaned up sound, I feel bad it took me a couple of years to figure that out. Thank you for listening, I may or may not see you next week (I don’t wan’t to release another podcast without getting an article published.) As always, you can find Brad on Twitter @WaywardRabbler and Alexis @LaissezLexi

