Dispatches from Clown World: Episode 88

This Week on Dispatches from Clown World: Zelensky Cures Ukraine’s Corruption. The hero of the free world, Big Z, seems to think it is fine to cut out the Western backed pantsuit mafia running an “anti-corruption” racket in his country. Good luck, you clown! Ukraine is failing from every direction, and Zelensky still doesn’t know he is the fall guy. I guess being a TV comedian is not the best background for fighting Russia.

On other topics: Tulsi’s release, Stancil Stops the Steal, Hunter’s tour, the return of anti-Catholicism, Mamdani to Uganda, Macrons sue Candace [Candace mentioned me on her show lmao, see below], Maxwell subpeoned, and Coldplay concert cheaters [you all seen this one.]



For Alexis’s True crime corridor we have Kohberger’s sentencing.

Our Meeting of the Week is Netanyahu and the Nelk Boys.

In Clown World History, it has been 10 years since yours truly ran for Mayor and was in a League of Women Voters debate.

Ok my people, I gotta get TF outta here I am drunk and want to get this posted.



later skaters

Thank you for listening! Stay safe out there, it is a Trump=Epstein world, you’re just living in it. As always, you can find Brad on Twitter @WaywardRabbler and Alexis @LaissezLexi

