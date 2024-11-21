Dispatches from Clown World: Episode 57

Free for the first 48 Hours

In this episode our main topic is the words on everyone’s lips: WE ARE SO BACK!

Whether or not you support Trump, to anyone who isn’t a Democrat partisan, some weight has been lifted off of society, after a years’ long media and bureaucrat conspiracy to make our lives miserable. Make America fun and hot again!

Our specific topics on this include: the boys at school love Trump, AOC removes pronouns, men banned from Congress’s women’s bathroom, the Supreme Court blocking Biden Admin on Title IX [this seems to have been some months ago,] Miss Denmark/Thin Is In, Pluto in Aquarius, and everyone is doing the Trump dance.

Our other topics are: Paris’s Armistice sale [we should have mentioned I got some of this cookware for Alexis at Ross, it is actually legit,] General Tubman, Macedonia sodomy grant, Selzer retires, RFK for HHS, German Greens are crybabies, Windsor robbery, and Biden in the Amazon [too good to not upload video]:

Alexis’s Conspiracy Corner is the very real alien hearings.

Meeting of the Week: Starmer and Xi Jingping

This Week in Clown World History: 3 years since the Kyle Rittenhouse acquittal.

That is all for today, and once again, sorry for any baby noises and funky editing!

Thank you for listening. As always, you can find Brad on Twitter @WaywardRabbler and Alexis @LaissezLexi