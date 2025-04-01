Dispatches from Clown World: Episode 74

Free for the first 48 hours

This week on Dispatches from Clown World, Alexis and I discuss the prominence of AI and how it is changing all of our lives, as symbolized by the explosion in Studio Ghibli memes as soon as ChatGPT unchained the technology. AI can be a great tool, but the dangers are also terrifying. Still, we should get what amusement from it we can before the robots take over!

It was a big week in Clown World and we have several other zany topics: Ashley St Clair sell her Tesla, Marine Le Pen convicted, Bill Maher to the White House, Syria swears in government, naked at the airport [NSFW btw, you can see everything, as I said], and bear suit vs bear.

For Alexis’s Conspiracy Corner, Alexis is just now hearing about the [allegedly] once great civilization of the Tartarian Empire that was lost in the mudflood.

Our Meeting of the Week is Israel’s anti-Semitism conference which was boycotted due to all the people with Nazi ties who showed up

In Clown World history, it has been 3 years since the alleged Bucha Massacre.

Also remember I’m still trying to sell these ALP pouches at my affiliate link!

That is all for this week. As we said at the end, Alexis finally made a substack account, you could follow her here though she is unlikely to do anything besides be put on a byline on these episodes. Thank you for listening.

