Dispatches from Clown World: Episode 62
2024: A Year in Memes
Brad Pearce
Jan 01, 2025
4
2
Transcript

Our New Years Special. Another free episode. Not posting any links, just the two pictures.

This is the meme calendar I found:

And then Alexis’s fantastic bingo card:

Thank you for being with us all year. I need to eat some tacos and then try to get all the books I read together for a picture. 2025 may actually be a great year, one of the only times I have felt that way.

Thank you for listening. As always, you can find Brad on Twitter @WaywardRabbler and Alexis @LaissezLexi

