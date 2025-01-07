Dispatches from Clown World: Episode 63

Free for the First 48 Hours



Yet again, January 6th proved a momentous day: Canada’s dreadful Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that he would resign. While I am glad to see him go, I will also miss talking shit about the man I once referred to as “an honorary European woman.” If you have a subscription, you should check out Matt Taibbi’s piece that I discussed, it has some insights that go farther than just Trudeau. And here is the video by the writer with the nom de plume Yuri Bezmenov.

Our other topics are: Kamala’s pledge/election certification, Presidential Medals of Freedom, Schumer insults public, Trump felony sentencing, the fate of Greenland, Markle goes Tradwife, and Indian Amazon.



In Alexis’s Conspiracy Corner she tells us about people who believe they are being impacted by poison fog.

Our Meeting of the Week is Fridman and Zelensky [Fridman may actually be Russian, I know next to nothing about him, but everyone seems to hate him even more after this interview.]

In Clown World History: It has been four years since that January 6th, truly one of the clowniest days.

That is it for the week, hope you enjoyed it as much as we tried to [as you noticed, Alexis was in fact quite miserable by the end.]

