The Wayward Rabbler
Dispatches from Clown World
Dispatches from Clown World: Episode 64
6
2
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:21:04
-1:21:04

Dispatches from Clown World: Episode 64

Goodnight, Sleepy Joe
Brad Pearce
Jan 17, 2025
6
2
Share
Transcript

Free for the first 48 hours

On today’s episode we discuss the end of the dreadful Biden Administration. Joe Biden came in promising unity and decency and a collective turning down of the national temperature, and instead delivered a darkness, division, and perversion, but in the end, he unified the country behind Donald Trump. I think I forgot to even mention the obsessive persecution of J6’ers!

The Wayward Rabbler is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Our other topics are: peace in the Middle East, Kamala’s missed vote, Salome’s new job, farewell Le Pen, the Little Red Book, Fortune Magazine exposed, and Ping Pong shooter shot.

For Alexis’s Conspiracy Corner we have everything about the LA Fires

Our Meeting of the Week is Joe Rogan and Mel Gibson

and in Clown World History, it has been five years since Trump’s first Impeachment.

That is all for now

Leave a comment

Thanks for reading The Wayward Rabbler! This post is public so feel free to share it.

Share

Thank you for listening. As always, you can find Brad on Twitter @WaywardRabbler and Alexis @LaissezLexi

Discussion about this podcast

The Wayward Rabbler
Dispatches from Clown World
Your best news source on the state of our farcical world
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Brad Pearce
Recent Episodes
Dispatches from Clown World: Episode 63
  Brad Pearce
Dispatches from Clown World: Episode 62
  Brad Pearce
Dispatches from Clown World: Episode 61
  Brad Pearce
Dispatches from Clown World: Episode 60
  Brad Pearce
Dispatches from Clown World: Episode 59
  Brad Pearce
Dispatches from Clown World: Episode 58
  Brad Pearce
Dispatches from Clown World: Episode 57
  Brad Pearce