Dispatches from Clown World: Episode 64

On today’s episode we discuss the end of the dreadful Biden Administration. Joe Biden came in promising unity and decency and a collective turning down of the national temperature, and instead delivered a darkness, division, and perversion, but in the end, he unified the country behind Donald Trump. I think I forgot to even mention the obsessive persecution of J6’ers!

Our other topics are: peace in the Middle East, Kamala’s missed vote, Salome’s new job, farewell Le Pen, the Little Red Book, Fortune Magazine exposed, and Ping Pong shooter shot.

For Alexis’s Conspiracy Corner we have everything about the LA Fires

Our Meeting of the Week is Joe Rogan and Mel Gibson

and in Clown World History, it has been five years since Trump’s first Impeachment.

That is all for now

Thank you for listening. As always, you can find Brad on Twitter @WaywardRabbler and Alexis @LaissezLexi