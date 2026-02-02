The Wayward Rabbler

The Wayward Rabbler

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brad Pearce's avatar
Brad Pearce
3d

I didn't want to break this up by asking for donations, but if you have finished this, know that I make peanuts off of this substack and please consider a paid subscription or a donation at this link:

https://ko-fi.com/waywardrabbler

Reply
Share
John's avatar
John
4d

This is magnificent and something that one can share to explain all the deep basically fineism lore to normies.

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Brad Pearce · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture