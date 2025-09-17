Dispatches from Clown World: Episode 96

On this special episode of Dispatches from Clown World, we discuss the reaction to the Charlie Kirk assassination, which has almost entirely occupied American life for the past week. Unsurprisingly, much has been made of Kirk’s feelings about Israel, starting with Israel laying it on thick and notably continuing with an article from The Grayzone about how Kirk may have had the normal human reaction to spending time around Bill Ackman. Regardless, a crackdown may be coming, and I think based on prior experience we can assume it will be against people critical of Israel- the hasbarists are really determined to control his legacy.

We also talk about how Trump and Vance have blamed the radical left, learned that the shooter had some sort of trans lover and suspiciously expository text messages, Pam Bondi believing she can prosecute “hate speech” while everyone hates her, Milo coming out of retirement, Geraldo Riviera blaming Halo, and blueberries as a nazi dog whistle.

Please consider using our affiliate link to buy ALP Nicotine Pouches. They were endorsed by Charlie Kirk, and are current promoting the GiveSendGo fundraiser on their page.

As always, you can find Brad on Twitter @WaywardRabbler and Alexis @LaissezLexi

