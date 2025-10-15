Dispatches from Clown World: Episode 99

This Week on Dispatches from Clown World we overcome our own incompetence with computers to discuss Trump’s big Peace 2025 conference in Egypt. Like many, I find it hard to know what to say about this tragicomic scene. We can be glad the bombs have stopped for now, but Trump’s absurd claim about having ended a 3,000 year old conflict is simultaneously i…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Wayward Rabbler to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.