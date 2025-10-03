Dispatches from Clown World: Episode 98

Free for the first 48 hours

The government is shut down! It begs the question of just who will protect us form al Qaeda! Anyway, this week on Dispatches from Clown World, Alexis takes a break from endlessly streaming The Life of a Showgirl to talk with me about the shutdown, Trump’s trolling, and how the libs still think sombreros are racist but of course Mexicans don’t, because they aren’t a bunch of pussies.

Our other topics are: No Military for Fat Men, Ian Roberts ICEd, Bari Weiss scissors into CBS, NHS boosts 1st cousin marriage, the Pope’s ice, Eric Adams out, and Ice Cube firebombed.

In Alexis’s Conspiracy Corner, why did a NASA scientist just say we’ve never been to the moon?

Our Meeting of the Week is the Denmark Summit

In Clown World History it has been 7 years since the murder of Jamal Kashoggi

Please consider buying ALP Nicotine Pouches from our affiliate link!

I don’t feel like doing the links today and none of these are hard to find. Almost no one clicks links anyway. If you use the links and want me to put them in comment and I will come back and do it!

Thank you for listening. As always, you can find Brad on Twitter @WaywardRabbler and Alexis @LaissezLexi.

Leave a comment

Share