Free for the first 48 hours

My Fellow Tylenol Americans, this week on Dispatches from Clown World, Alexis and I discuss the big autism announcement. Have they found a Final Solution to the Autism Problem? Does this mean the end of Paradox Interactive and the model train industry? More seriously, is there an increase in severe cases or have they just been medicalizing every nerd? Why are pregnant libs making videos of themselves taking Tylenol, in fury at the most modest and reasonable medical advice ever?

In other topics, we have the Charlie Kirk memorial, Sharaa in New York, the Bagram Airbase, “My Fellow Somali Citizens,” Routh convicted, Jimmy returns, and Brazzers Yookay.

This picture and story really has everything about the modern Yookay, as well as really looking like the beginning of a porn film.

In Alexis’s True Crime Corridor we have the curious case of D4vd and Celeste.

Out Meeting of the Week is Curtis Yarvin and Alistair Campbell.

In Clown World History, it has been 3 years since the Eastern Ukraine referendums.

Please consider ordering ALP nicotine pouches from our affiliate link!

That is all for this week. Remember to only take Tylenol in responsible doses unless you want super autism.. As always, you can find Brad on Twitter @WaywardRabbler and Alexis @LaissezLexi.

Share