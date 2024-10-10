The Wayward Rabbler
Dispatches from Clown World: Episode 52
Dispatches from Clown World: Episode 52

Doug Emhoff's Toxic Masculinity
Brad Pearce
Oct 10, 2024
This week on Dispatches from Clown World: “Second Gentleman” Doug Emhoff as been portrayed as some sort of new “positive man” because he stands there while his wife does things. However, it turns out he impregnated the nanny, hit his girlfriend, and worked in an environment that preferentially hired attractive women and then subjected them to sexual harassment. Is the positively masculine Doug Emhoff a professional athlete, character from Mad Men, or just a typical Democrat “male feminist?”

Other topics this week are: the hurricanes, return to Butler, New Zealand’s lady captains, Karine Jean-Pierre’s suit, two cheers for cyber bullying, cringe Kamala family, “dumb people have more fun”, and 100 raccoons [and there has been an update on the raccoon story, she stopped feeding them and they went away.]

Our Meeting of the Week is Sommet de la Francophonie

In Clown World History, it has been 8 years since the release of Donald Trump’s “Grab ‘em by the pussy” video.

I saw KJP’s suit so you have to as well:

That is all for this week. Thank you for listening.

