Dispatches from Clown World: Episode 94

This week on Dispatches from Clown World we discuss the assassination of Charlie Kirk and the murder of Iryna Zarutska. Crime has gotten out of control for a variety of reasons, but a big one is that it was decided that “social justice” required closing asylums and giving minorities lax sentences to promote “equality.” Meanwhile, the media has been in Radio Rwanda mode for 20 years, going on at endless length about how white people are the source of all of the ills of society. Where does this end? Nowhere good, we can be sure.

In other topics we have: the most dangerous 12 year old, Baerbock in NYC, Israel strikes Qatar, tylenol autism, and the Cracker Barrel ends remodels.

You should see the ultra-cringe Baerbock video for yourself…I had forgot this idiot is actually becoming President of the UN General Assembly:

No Alexis Conspiracy Corner

Our Meeting of the Week is Starmer and Herzog.

In History, it is 4 years since Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate.

That is all for this week. Keep your heads together, who knows what comes next. As always, you can find Brad on Twitter @WaywardRabbler and Alexis @LaissezLexi